Matthews

She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Obie Matthews, her son, Steven (Deborah) Matthews, and her daughters, Susan Matthews, Sandra (David) Marshall, and Sheryl Matthews (Kenneth Glussman), all of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Steven Jr., Andrea, Kristen, Ryan, Olivia, Evan, Conrad, and JoLynne; three great-grandchildren: Jacob, Rachel, and Joshua Thomas "JT"; sister-in-law Anna Russell, six nieces, two nephews, and many grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends.

May 19, 1937 February 7, 2019

JOANNE J MATTHEWS

JoAnne Matthews, a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at age eighty-one. She came to know the Lord as her Savior and was comforted at the end with her belief in Jesus.

JoAnne was born in Colorado Springs on May 19, 1937 to Merle and Doris (Peterson) Curtis. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Elizabeth Weaver and Carole Trujillo, and her brother, Jackie Curtis.

JoAnne was proud to be a native of the west side of Colorado Springs and loved to tell stories about growing up here. She attended Bristol Elementary School, North Junior High School, and Colorado Springs High School. JoAnne and Obie were married at Bethany Baptist Church in 1954. Throughout her life, she cherished time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed being a homemaker, taking care of all her family, eating meals together, playing cards, going to Cripple Creek, and shopping for good bargains.

A private burial was held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Service followed by a lunch reception at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Sanctuary Church (formerly Bethany Baptist Church), 1930 West Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in JoAnne's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Camp Witness, 87979 Red Wing Road, Long Pine, NE 69217, a Bible Camp where her grandson, Steven Jr., is the camp minister.

Online condolences can be shared at





2229 West Colorado Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80904

