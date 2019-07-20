Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne (Wood) Karlson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Karlson

JOANNE (WOOD) KARLSON

January 17, 1935 July 10, 2019

Joanne was born to R. Vincent and Agnes (Nassett) Wood in Long Beach, CA. Prior to her grade school, the family moved back to Corvallis, OR where both parents had graduated from Oregon State College (now Oregon State University [OSU]). Joanne, her brother Roger, and her younger sisters Nancy and Frances all attended the Corvallis public school system and OSU.

After graduating OSU, she taught Home Economics in Oregon, California and Colorado. In 1961, she married Werner Karlson. The couple lived briefly in California and Oregon before settling in Colorado for Werner's employment. They lived the next the next nine years in the Conifer-Evergreen area where they had two children Erik andDiane.

In 1975, they moved to Colorado Springs, Joanne helped run the Dairy Queen on West Colorado Ave and also worked full-time at the Current test kitchens. After retirement, Joanne and Werner enjoyed travelling in their RV. Joanne was active with the Old Colorado City Historical Society, PEO, Kappa Delta and Friendship Force. She has two grandaughters: Rachel and Jennifer Karlson.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 26, at 11AM. Reception luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, we request any donations be made to the America Macular Degeneration Foundation or the Old Colorado City Historic Society.





