JonesJOE EDWARD JONESMarch 26, 1932 December 16, 2018Joe Jones (86) passed away on December 16, 2018. He is now ballroom dancing again with his beloved Patti!For 50 years, Joe was a resident of Colorado Springs before moving near family in Oklahoma City. Born in Athens, TX, to Lela Mae and Harold Jones, his early childhood occurred at the Jones farm in Toole, TX. Subsequently he relocated to Highlands, TX where he developed his incredible work ethic.After High School, Joe joined the Air Force during the Korean War . He became a legal assistant in the Staff Judge Advocate General office serving in San Antonio, Anchorage, Harlingen, Big Springs, South Vietnam, Portland OR, and Colorado Springs. He garnered accolades throughout his career including the Air Force Academy Senior NCO of the Year (1968). He retired (April 1972) after 20 years/9 months of service! Joe's second career was natural since he never met a stranger. He took pride as a leader at USAA using people person skills to help his staff reach career goals! He retired from USAA in December 1992.With community service a cornerstone of his life, he worked weekly at the soup kitchen. A church deacon who always aided friends in need and cared for family in numerous ways. Despite latter years marked by health decline, his personality of concern and caring for others always shined bright!Family was by his side as he moved on to a better place. Survived by two siblings, 3 children, 4 step-children, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Patti, his parents, 2 sisters and a son-in-law.Joe's family is exceedingly grateful for those who cared for him, especially Colonel Joel & Chris Maynard. Memorials in Joe's name may be made to .A celebration of life will be held on July 13, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs at 11am. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019

