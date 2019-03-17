Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe V. Gordon. View Sign

GordonJOE V. GORDONJanuary 17, 1918 March 14, 2019Joe V. Gordon, a land developer and homebuilder, passed away March 14, 2019, at his home in Colorado Springs. He was 101 years old.Joe was born January 17, 1918, in Kovno, Lithuania, to Esther Gordon Valovis and Chaim Valovis. The family moved to Palestine in the early 1920's, and he spent his early childhood in Tel Aviv. In 1936, Joe moved to Bogota, Columbia to be with his brothers. He came to America to fight in World War II . He served with the Army in the 418th Field Artillery Group in the Pacific Theatre and earned a World War II Victory Medal and a Medal for Good Conduct. After the war, Joe settled in Los Angeles where he studied construction and began his career in real estate development. He moved to Colorado Springs in 1956. Joe married Anita Tokeras Gottdiener in 1958 and they had three children. Joe was co-owner with his brother, Sam, of Park View Homes and Highland Park Construction in Colorado Springs where they built in excess of 1100 homes. Joe was a founding member of Temple Shalom.Joe V. Gordon is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anita T. Gordon of Colorado Springs and their three children; Linda Marks (Bruce) of Oakland, CA and their son Alex (Suzana), David Gordon (Sharon) of Denver, CO and their three children, Josea, Arissa, and Jalen, and Sharon Chumash (Kobi) of Colorado Springs and their two sons, Ben and Tom.Contributions can be made in memory of Joe V. Gordon to the Jewish National Fund or Temple Shalom.Service will be/was held March 18th in Colorado Springs, officiated by Rabbi Jay Sherwood. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019

