February 25, 1935 December 14, 2019
Joel Becerra, 84, passed away December 14, 2019 in Monument, Colorado.
He was born February 25, 1935 in Alvin, Texas to Merced and Josefina Becerra.
Joel was a decorated Chief Warrant Officer in the United States Army. Joel is the eldest of seven children.
After graduating high school in San Antonio, Joel attended Howard Payne University in Texas, studying in Christian studies. He left college during his sophomore year and joined the USA. Joel married Helga Gaiser in 1957 in Stuttgart, Germany. He served for 20 years of which 141/2 years were spent in Germany. He served two tours in Vietnam where he received four Bronze Stars.
After retiring in 1975 he retired in Altus, Oklahoma. In 1976, he accepted a position as a JROTC instructor at Albuquerque High School. Joel spent 24 years as a JROTC instructor where he touched many lives. He wore the uniform for 44 years. After retiring from AHS, he continued to substitute teach at various schools in Albuquerque until 2004.
Joel was Master Mason, Shriner and Scottish Rite. He belonged to Mesa Lodge #68 in Albuquerque.
Joel was a Medal of Honor historian and was requested to speak at various military events on the Medal of Honor.
Joel is survived by his wife, Helga, of 62 years; and his son, Lt. Col. Robert D. (Margo) Becerra, USAF, (Ret.). He has two grandsons, Daniel (Debbie) Becerra of Castle Rock, Colorado and Brandon (Kandra) Becerra of Parker, Colorado; as well as five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Abel Becerra, Margarita Tingle, Josefina Jones and Edward Becerra.
Special thanks to the staff at Jackson Creek Senior Living and at Compassus Hospice who took great care of Joel while he resided there.
Visitation, 6:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, December 20, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Funeral Service, 1:00PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North.
Inurnment, Summer of 2020, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
