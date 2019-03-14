Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Rivers. View Sign

Rivers

JOEL RIVERS

September 22, 1939

March 11, 2019

Joel Rivers was born September 22, 1939, to the union of Otto Rivers and Annie Britt Rivers. Joel leaves his devoted wife of 44 years, Margaret Mosley-Rivers. Joel also leaves behind one daughter, Tracey Rivers-Wright, and Tracey's husband, Wayne Wright, who became like his son. Joel had one son, Jason D. Ison.

Joel leaves behind seven grandchildren, all of whom he enjoyed, and two foster

children, who had a special place in his heart. He loved a host of special nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Joel was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

After serving six years in the United States Air Force as a Radio Operator, Joel returned to New York City. Joel retired from the New York City Transit System, where he was a lifelong member of the Transport Workers' Union. He and his family moved to Colorado in 1990. Joel fell in love with the great outdoors. When parts of Peregrine were developed, he delighted in hiking the high vistas. You could find Joel throughout the seasons walking the trails in and around Rockrimmon with his beloved dogs.

When his health started to decline, he stayed closer to home and the walks got shorter. He has taken his last walk to be with the Lord. Joel will be missed. He left us his smile and many great memories.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 and funeral at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful"

Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO.

Online Condolences:

ShrineOfRemembrance.com







1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

