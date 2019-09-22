Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Walter Herzog. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Herzog

In Loving Memory of a

Wonderful Family

Joel Walter Herzog

Oct 17, 1953 - Sept. 24, 1995

Adam William Herzog

Oct 5, 1982 - Sept. 24, 1995

Seth Michael Herzog

Sept. 23, 1984 - Sept. 24, 1995

On September 24, 1995, Adam and Seth Herzog were aboard a small plane with their father Joel, returning from watching the Davis Cup tennis tournament in Las Vegas when it crashed in bad weather near Westcliffe, CO.

It is still hard to believe that these precious individuals are not presently playing tennis and laughing somewhere in Colorado Springs.

Adam's friends remember him for his deep compassion for others and his desire to enjoy life.

Seth had an infectious laugh and a big tooth smile.

Joel was known as an avid tennis player, a great joke teller and a true friend to all he met.

In memory of Joel, Adam, and Seth on the anniversary of their deaths

please tell a joke, share a laugh, and give someone a hug.

"You may be gone from my sight

But you are never gone from my heart."

(Winnie the Pooh)

Missing you still, Nancy Saltzman, wife and mother





