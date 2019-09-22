Herzog
In Loving Memory of a
Wonderful Family
Joel Walter Herzog
Oct 17, 1953 - Sept. 24, 1995
Adam William Herzog
Oct 5, 1982 - Sept. 24, 1995
Seth Michael Herzog
Sept. 23, 1984 - Sept. 24, 1995
On September 24, 1995, Adam and Seth Herzog were aboard a small plane with their father Joel, returning from watching the Davis Cup tennis tournament in Las Vegas when it crashed in bad weather near Westcliffe, CO.
It is still hard to believe that these precious individuals are not presently playing tennis and laughing somewhere in Colorado Springs.
Adam's friends remember him for his deep compassion for others and his desire to enjoy life.
Seth had an infectious laugh and a big tooth smile.
Joel was known as an avid tennis player, a great joke teller and a true friend to all he met.
In memory of Joel, Adam, and Seth on the anniversary of their deaths
please tell a joke, share a laugh, and give someone a hug.
"You may be gone from my sight
But you are never gone from my heart."
(Winnie the Pooh)
Missing you still, Nancy Saltzman, wife and mother
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019