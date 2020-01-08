|
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
Interment
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Sill National Cemetery
Jones
JOHN A. JONES
May 28, 1945
January 3, 2020
1SGT (Ret) John A. Jones, age 74, died January 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a lengthy illness. John was born May 28, 1945 in Opelika, AL to Sam and Annie Mae (Thomas) Jones. John attended Sanford High School in Opelika, Alabama; City College of Chicago and Clemson University He retired from the US Army after twenty-seven years of service. While in the US Army he was involved in several counter-offensive campaigns during two tours in Vietnam. He was most proud of his affiliation with the 1st Cavalry Division. During his military career he had tours of duty in Germany (three), Korea (DMZ), Fort Rucker, Alabama, Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort Lewis, Washington and Fort Sill, OK. He retired at Fort Carson, CO where he lived in the Colorado Springs area for thirty-one years before moving to Yukon, OK. John received numerous medals and awards including The Republic of Vietnam Air Medal, two Bronze Stars, several Army Accommodation Medals, Good Conduct Medals and The Meritorious Service Medal. Following his army career, he worked at The Atmel Corporation, a computer chip manufacturer, in Colorado Springs. For 18 years he worked as the supervisor in the Custodial, Building, Grounds and Maintenance department. He was a member of the Disabled Veterans (), Veterans of Foreign Wars (), United States Field Artillery Association (USFAS) and the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). John was known as "one who always spoke his mind but was especially a man of patience." His pastime was watching OLD westerns and football, especially his beloved Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Atlanta Falcons. During football season he spent the majority of his time on the phone with his grandson Riley, commentating on and critiquing the coaches, players, and the future and past outcomes of the games. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Annie Jones; children, John Albert Freeman, Opelika, AL; Kimberly Crawford, Ozark, AL; stepchildren, Anthony Jackson, Budapest, Hungary; Timothy (Terri) Jackson, Oak Harbor, WA and Penny (James) Taylor of Killeen, TX. Step-grandchildren, Taj Stewart, N. Augusta, S. C.; Jamesha Taylor, Killeen, TX; James Taylor Jr., San Antonio, TX and Taylor, Tiana and Riley Jackson of Oak Harbor, WA. Brothers, Thomas (Belinda) Jones, Killeen, TX; Alonzo (Annie) Jones and Ike Mathews (cousin) of Opelika, AL, numerous nephews, nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Clarence "C.J." Thomas, Robert "Sally" Jones and Rueben Jones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday January 9, 2020 at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 1500 W. Vandament Avenue, Yukon, OK. Interment will be at 11:00 am, Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK, where he will receive full military honors. Sergeant - "Lifts tall buildings and walks under them. Kicks locomotives off tracks. Catches speeding bullets with his teeth and eats them. Freezes water with a glance." Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
