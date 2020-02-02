Nimrod
JOHN ALLAN NIMROD
January 27, 2020
John Nimrod of Fort Collins, 66, passed away at home shortly before his 67th birthday on January 27. John was born in 1953 in Amityville, New York, and grew up in Woodland Park. He had lived in Fort Collins since 1977, and is survived by his mother, Kay Nimrod of Colorado Springs, his sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Steve Brown of Albuquerque, his sister-in-law Janet Nimrod, of Bentonville, Arkansas, his niece, Kelley Lennertz, of Centennial, and numerous cousins in the Denver area. He was preceded in death by his father, Harlan Nimrod, and his brother, Robert Nimrod.
John will be greatly missed by his family. To leave a condolence, please visit www.vesseyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020