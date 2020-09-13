Weiler
JOHN AUSTIN WEILER
October 9, 1933 August 16, 2020
John Austin Weiler, age 86, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born in Hastings,
Nebraska on October 9, 1933 and was the son of Henry (Harry) John Weiler from Baden, Ontario, Canada and Orlow Beryl Weiler from Bradwardine, Manitoba, Canada. His family moved from Nebraska to Pueblo, Colorado where he was raised with his sisters Mary Naquin and Margaret Smith. After graduating from Centennial High School in Pueblo, John attended the University of Colorado, during which time he met his wife Maralyn Lee Weiler, nee Abrahamson, and joined the United States Army. John and Maralyn were married on September 21, 1957, and upon his honorable discharge from the US Army, John and Maralyn returned to Boulder where he graduated with a degree in business. John's business endeavors took Maralyn and him to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1958 where he owned and operated K&L sales, managed Abrahamson Lumber Company, managed medical sales for Industrial Gas Products, and became a successful realtor of residential real estate from 1977-2010. John was predeceased by his beloved wife Maralyn in 1988. John is survived by his sister Mary Naquin and five children, Lynn (Larry) Wenneborg, Lisa (Chris) Houston, Lori (Todd) Leda, John (Melissa) Weiler, and Laina (Brendan) Doyle along with eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Please see the following link for online condolences and more information: https://www.shrineofremembrance.come/john-austin-weiler-august-16-2020-2/