Anderson

JOHN C ANDERSON

March 25, 1939 June 23, 2019

John C. Anderson, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Portland, OR on June 23, 2019. He was a loving father and friend. John was born on March 25, 1939 in Enid, Oklahoma to Lester and Margaret Anderson. He grew up in Roswell, New Mexico before moving to Colorado where he lived for over 40 years. He attended the University of New Mexico and studied business management. He served in the Army and enjoyed a long career at Dun and Bradstreet where he was a business analyst.

On July 1, 1960 he married Therese and together they had six children. After he retired, he took his life-long love of gardening to the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs where he was a valued volunteer. He helped design and maintain the beautiful gardens and made great friendships. John was a quiet and kind man, whose life touched many who came in contact with him.

His family and friends will always remember what a talented cook John was and how he loved to entertain. He was known for creating special meals usually including his homemade enchiladas, tamales and posole.

Survivors include his six children: John (Gail Baker) Anderson of Portland, OR; Brigid (Michael) Johnson of Herndon, VA; Kate (Bruce Hodges) Anderson of Golden, CO; Brian Anderson of Denver, CO; Elizabeth (Alan)Schilansky of Colorado Springs, CO and Claire (Kim Tarr)Anderson of Houston, TX. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Matthew and Patrick Johnson, Cora and Henry Anderson, Trey and Gabby Schilansky and his sister, Jane Leslie Beck. He is preceded in death by his wife, Therese (

A celebration of John's life will take place in the beautiful Colorado mountains that he loved so much. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.





