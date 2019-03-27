Decker
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Carlisle Decker.
JOHN CARLISLE DECKER
June 2, 1941
March 1, 2019
John Carlisle Decker, 77, of Monument, Colorado passed away on Friday March 1, 2019 with family and friends by his side. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Mary Decker (Zerfas).
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Monument Community Presbyterian Church at 238 3rd Street Monument, Colorado 80132.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019