Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John del Regato Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

del Regato, Ph.D.

JOHN DEL REGATO, PH.D.

June 24, 1943

February 20, 2018

John was born in Columbia, Missouri to Dr. Juan and Mrs. Inez del Regato on June 24, 1945. The family moved to Colorado Springs when Dr. del Regato became the Director of Penrose Cancer Hospital (1949-1974). John attended Corpus Christi Elementary School, Fountain Valley High School, Ripon College in Wisconsin, and graduated from Colorado College in 1967. He then studied biostatistics at Vanderbilt University and University of London, obtained his Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and in 1975, received his Ph.D. in Mathematics Education from Oregon University. While completing his Doctorate, John invented a system to teach mathematics to the blind via sound. This ground-breaking achievement was featured in the International Edition of Newsweek magazine. He taught high school in Duluth, Minnesota and subsequently at UCCS, Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan, and Butler University in Indiana. He then founded the non-profit Pentathlon Institute dedicated to experience-based learning. John is best known as the creator of the 20 nationally-recognized Mathematics Pentathlon Games, commencing in 1979, with ongoing annual National Academic Math Pentathlon Tournaments. John was an educational pioneer in active problem solving whose innovations and cuttingedge ideas are still ahead of the times. He never met a child he couldn't teach.

John is survived by his wife, Mary del Regato, PhD. of Indianapolis; his daughter, Kelly and husband, Nick Stell of Lake Bluff, IL; his son, David and wife, Alissa of

Pensacola, FL; and his sisters, Ann and husband, Don Jaeger of Colorado

Springs; Nita and husband, Nathaniel Peters, Ph.D. of Colorado Springs. He had three grandchildren, Maddy and Mason Stell, and Riley del Regato.

A memorial service was held in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 8, 2019.





del Regato, Ph.D.JOHN DEL REGATO, PH.D.June 24, 1943February 20, 2018John was born in Columbia, Missouri to Dr. Juan and Mrs. Inez del Regato on June 24, 1945. The family moved to Colorado Springs when Dr. del Regato became the Director of Penrose Cancer Hospital (1949-1974). John attended Corpus Christi Elementary School, Fountain Valley High School, Ripon College in Wisconsin, and graduated from Colorado College in 1967. He then studied biostatistics at Vanderbilt University and University of London, obtained his Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and in 1975, received his Ph.D. in Mathematics Education from Oregon University. While completing his Doctorate, John invented a system to teach mathematics to the blind via sound. This ground-breaking achievement was featured in the International Edition of Newsweek magazine. He taught high school in Duluth, Minnesota and subsequently at UCCS, Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan, and Butler University in Indiana. He then founded the non-profit Pentathlon Institute dedicated to experience-based learning. John is best known as the creator of the 20 nationally-recognized Mathematics Pentathlon Games, commencing in 1979, with ongoing annual National Academic Math Pentathlon Tournaments. John was an educational pioneer in active problem solving whose innovations and cuttingedge ideas are still ahead of the times. He never met a child he couldn't teach.John is survived by his wife, Mary del Regato, PhD. of Indianapolis; his daughter, Kelly and husband, Nick Stell of Lake Bluff, IL; his son, David and wife, Alissa ofPensacola, FL; and his sisters, Ann and husband, Don Jaeger of ColoradoSprings; Nita and husband, Nathaniel Peters, Ph.D. of Colorado Springs. He had three grandchildren, Maddy and Mason Stell, and Riley del Regato.A memorial service was held in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 8, 2019. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close