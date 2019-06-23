del Regato, Ph.D.
JOHN DEL REGATO, PH.D.
June 24, 1943
February 20, 2018
John was born in Columbia, Missouri to Dr. Juan and Mrs. Inez del Regato on June 24, 1945. The family moved to Colorado Springs when Dr. del Regato became the Director of Penrose Cancer Hospital (1949-1974). John attended Corpus Christi Elementary School, Fountain Valley High School, Ripon College in Wisconsin, and graduated from Colorado College in 1967. He then studied biostatistics at Vanderbilt University and University of London, obtained his Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and in 1975, received his Ph.D. in Mathematics Education from Oregon University. While completing his Doctorate, John invented a system to teach mathematics to the blind via sound. This ground-breaking achievement was featured in the International Edition of Newsweek magazine. He taught high school in Duluth, Minnesota and subsequently at UCCS, Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan, and Butler University in Indiana. He then founded the non-profit Pentathlon Institute dedicated to experience-based learning. John is best known as the creator of the 20 nationally-recognized Mathematics Pentathlon Games, commencing in 1979, with ongoing annual National Academic Math Pentathlon Tournaments. John was an educational pioneer in active problem solving whose innovations and cuttingedge ideas are still ahead of the times. He never met a child he couldn't teach.
John is survived by his wife, Mary del Regato, PhD. of Indianapolis; his daughter, Kelly and husband, Nick Stell of Lake Bluff, IL; his son, David and wife, Alissa of
Pensacola, FL; and his sisters, Ann and husband, Don Jaeger of Colorado
Springs; Nita and husband, Nathaniel Peters, Ph.D. of Colorado Springs. He had three grandchildren, Maddy and Mason Stell, and Riley del Regato.
A memorial service was held in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 8, 2019.
Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019