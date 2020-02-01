Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN EDWARD BRUNK. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Pikes Peak National Cemetery 10545 Drennan Road Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Memorial Gathering 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM the Brunk residence Send Flowers Obituary

Brunk

Following AF retirement, John worked for KETA Group LLC / Colorado Professional Resources LLC for 32 years as a Program Manager. He was also active in his community. He was a Sertoman member, holding numerous offices and receiving many cherished awards. He was also a member of the Colorado Springs Chorale, Boy Scout leader, and a Quiet Birdman.

August 25, 1939 January 14, 2020

LTC (RET.) JOHN EDWARD BRUNK

A Celebration of Life for LTC (Ret.) John Brunk will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, 80925. Military Honors will be conducted by the USAF Military. A reception to follow the service will be held, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Brunk residence.

John passed away January 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. John was born August 25, 1939 in Fairmont, West Virginia to H. Edward Brunk and Margaret Wade Brunk. He served the USAF from 1959 to 1981. His tours of duty included assignments in Texas, Long Island, NY, Nebraska, Georgia, Illinois, Vietnam, the Panama Canal Zone, Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

LTC Brunk is survived by his wife of 54 years, Moyer; his two children, David and Gary; his daughter-in-law, Angela (Krueger); and three grandchildren, Ashlyn (David) and her husband Isaac Warchol, and Ethan (David) and Serenity Brunk (Gary), and siblings Nancy Shields, Margaret (Peg) Merlie, Kenneth (Kip) Brunk, and Barbara Sharkey.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in John's name can be made to: Austin Bluffs Sertoma, 4419 Centennial Blvd., P.O. Box 230, C/S, CO 80907; Humane Society of the PP Region, 610 Abbot Ln., C/S, CO 80905; or Compassus Palliative and Hospice Care, 5475 Tech Center Dr., Suite 105, C/S, CO 80919





