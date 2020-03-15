Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Choby Jr.. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Choby Jr.

John married JoEllen Plichta on May 18, 1974; they were married for 45 years.

John was an incredible and devoted husband, father and Pappy. He loved his family with his entire being. He could forever be found playing with his grandchildren, picking them up from school and teaching them whatever popped into his mind. His greatest joys in life were his two daughters and six grandchildren. John will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife JoEllen Choby, daughters Jacqueline Griffith and Jennifer Reissig, son-in-law Michael Reissig, and his beloved grandchildren Jonah, Xavier, Ian and Nicolai Griffith and Lauren and Parker Reissig.

JOHN EDWARD CHOBY JR.

August 26, 1953 March 11, 2020

John Edward Choby Jr., 66 of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on March 11, 2020.

John was born in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania on August 26, 1953. He graduated from Churchill Area High School in 1971 and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force.

John served 23 years in the Air Force before retiring to own and operate First Choice Awards and Gifts for an additional 23 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in John's name to a charity of meaning to you.







