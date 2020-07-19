1/1
John Edward Choby Jr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Choby Jr.
John married JoEllen Plichta on May 18, 1974; they were married for 45 years.
John was an incredible and devoted husband, father and Pappy. He loved his family with his entire being. He could forever be found playing with his grandchildren, picking them up from school and teaching them whatever popped into his mind. His greatest joys in life were his two daughters and six grandchildren. John will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife JoEllen Choby, daughters Jacqueline Griffith and Jennifer Reissig, son-in-law Michael Reissig, and his beloved grandchildren Jonah, Xavier, Ian and Nicolai Griffith and Lauren and Parker Reissig.
JOHN EDWARD CHOBY JR.
August 26, 1953 March 11, 2020
John Edward Choby Jr., 66 of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on March 11, 2020.
John was born in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania on August 26, 1953. He graduated from Churchill Area High School in 1971 and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force.
John served 23 years in the Air Force before retiring to own and operate First Choice Awards and Gifts for an additional 23 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon on Monday July 27, 2020 at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in John's name to a charity of meaning to you.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved