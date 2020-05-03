Boaz

JOHN EUGENE BOAZ

September 28, 1935 April 22, 2020

Our Beloved Pastor Boaz

John went home to his beloved Savior Jesus on Wednesday, April 22 after a brief and unexpected decline over the last month of his life. In many ways, John's home-going was a blessing as he was able to enjoy family and serving the Lord until his peaceful passing. He ran the race of life with endurance, never taking his eyes off his calling or his eternal home.

John was born in Blair, Oklahoma to Johnnie and Viola Boaz. He is survived by his children Lori Spears, Karen Lujan, Randy Boaz, and Kevin Boaz; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; his sister Karla Boaz and several nieces and nephews. John was married for 49 years to the love of his life Charlotte, who preceded him in going to Jesus on May 23, 2014.

John was raised in Altus, OK prior to moving to Ripon, California in 1948. John was a hard worker whether in school, athletics or working in the vineyards, farms and orchards in the San Joaquin Valley. John participated in many sports during high school, but excelled in baseball. John became the first person from his family to attend college where he played baseball for Fresno State.

During John's freshman year of college the path of his life changed forever when he heard the Gospel and gave his life to Jesus Christ. John entered the Air Force after college and was stationed in Japan. He then returned to the states and earned his Master of Divinity Degree from Dallas Theological Seminary. During his time at DTS, John met a nursing student by the name of Charlotte McNabb who became his "Yellow Rose of Texas." They married on August 21, 1965. The Lord called them to the mission field in Japan from 1966-1972.

Upon their return to the U.S., John served in the reserves as an Air Force Chaplain attaining to the rank of Lt. Colonel. Between 1975-2001 John served as Pastor for four different churches in Colorado, Oregon, and Hawaii, and earned a Doctorate Degree from Western Seminary. Their last pastorate in Hawaii was a time of great joy for them.

John never 'retired' from serving Jesus. He continued to preach, encourage, and build up people in every season of his life. His final role was helping to plant Incline Church with his son Kevin, and was able to preach his final messages on Easter and Palm Sunday this year.

One of John's greatest joys was spending time with his family, whether it was fishing, playing canasta or enjoying a gyoza meal. His grandchildren and great grandchildren held a special place in his heart. We are grateful for his example of Christ's love to all who knew him. We love you dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Until we see you again!

Memorial Services are tentatively planned for August 21, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO.

In Lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Incline Church. Mail to 4980 Twin Gulch Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80922.









