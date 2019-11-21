Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Evans "Jack" Timberlake III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timberlake III

Jack was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to John Jr. and Forrestine Timberlake. He spent two summers in the Merchant Marines, then attended Princeton University (Econ 1951). He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict as an Instructor Sergeant in Leadership and Transportation at Fort Eustice, VA from 1953-1955. He married his first wife, Mary, in 1955, and had two children, Sarah and John IV, working for railroads in various positions. He attended Harvard University (MBA 1965), then moved the family to Littleton, CO, where he took a position with the Rio Grande Western Railroad. He had worked as a switchman for them in 1951. He became Superintendent of Operations there in 1970, later advancing to Director of Unit Train Operations.

December 16, 1928 November 14, 2019

JOHN "JACK" EVANS TIMBERLAKE III

John "Jack" Evans Timberlake III has departed this earthly station to ride the great railroad in the sky.

Jack passed away on November 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He left behind his beloved wife of 43 years, Ruth Timberlake, his daughter Sarah (David) Sharpe (David), stepson David Cook (Young), and stepdaughter Diane (Wes) Sibole, as well as his granddaughters and numerous other relatives. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Ellen Timberlake, and children and grandchildren. Jack's first wife, Mary Greer Timberlake and his son, John E Timberlake IV preceded him in passing.

Mary passed in 1974. Not long afterwards, Jack met Ruth, who soon, with her two children Dave and Diane, became family. All lived and grew up in Bow Mar, until Jack retired. He and Ruth moved to Clearwater, FL, and had a happy life on The Gulf. After a number of years, they returned to Colorado and settled in Colorado Springs. Friends were made everywhere, in every town, never forgotten. Jack will be missed by many.

He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs, The Garden of the Gods Club and The El Paso Pioneers.

A memorial will be held at 11 am, on November 23, 2019, at The First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs, 219 Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, 80903. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church's Music Department at the same address.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks for the loving care provided by Morningstar at Mountain Shadows, and to Adie of Abode Hospice in the last year of Jack's life.

