Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Francis Clark. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clark

JOHN "JACK" FRANCIS CLARK

December 15, 1924 September 23, 2019

John (Jack) Francis Clark, 94, passed September 23, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Colorado Springs.

Jack was born December 15, 1924 in Troy, NY to Andrew and Annie (Antonio Schwarz) Clark. He grew up in Cohoes, and attended Vincentian Institute. He served in the Army in

Within weeks of graduation he married Eileen Alana Connally, and moved to Bethlehem, PA to begin his lifelong career at Bethlehem Steel Co. Jack was a loving, involved father for their three children. In 1965 he was transferred to the Detroit sales office and began a love affair with the Michigan Wolverines. He was a rabid fan, seated on the 44 yard line for decades. Jack retired to Colorado Springs in 1985. He was an avid runner, golfer, tennis player, and skier. This last sport took him to Europe to participate in international competitions. He also developed a love of traveling and visited all 50 states, Europe, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Jack was predeceased by his wife, Eileen Connally Clark in 1972, his second wife, Lorraine Desimpel Clark in 1998, and his son, Alan, in 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Lesley Clark Riley and Janet Clark Moodie, grandchildren Conor Riley (Katie), Colin Riley (JT Tillery), Kristen Clark Frederick (Michael), Melissa Clark McFarlin, Courtney Clark Bos (Devin), Jonathan Clark (Cait), Justin Clark (Samantha); Meghann Moodie Duran (Michael), and Patrick Seamus Moodie, Lorraine's 5 children, 4 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, CO at 9:00 a.m. on October 7, 2019. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO will follow that afternoon.

Condolences may be sent to :

Lesley Riley,

10201 Wincopin Circle #301 Columbia MD 21044

Janet Moodie

16450 N. 60th Avenue Glendale AZ 85306







ClarkJOHN "JACK" FRANCIS CLARKDecember 15, 1924 September 23, 2019John (Jack) Francis Clark, 94, passed September 23, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Colorado Springs.Jack was born December 15, 1924 in Troy, NY to Andrew and Annie (Antonio Schwarz) Clark. He grew up in Cohoes, and attended Vincentian Institute. He served in the Army in World War II , returning home to complete his BS in Metallurgical Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1949.Within weeks of graduation he married Eileen Alana Connally, and moved to Bethlehem, PA to begin his lifelong career at Bethlehem Steel Co. Jack was a loving, involved father for their three children. In 1965 he was transferred to the Detroit sales office and began a love affair with the Michigan Wolverines. He was a rabid fan, seated on the 44 yard line for decades. Jack retired to Colorado Springs in 1985. He was an avid runner, golfer, tennis player, and skier. This last sport took him to Europe to participate in international competitions. He also developed a love of traveling and visited all 50 states, Europe, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand.Jack was predeceased by his wife, Eileen Connally Clark in 1972, his second wife, Lorraine Desimpel Clark in 1998, and his son, Alan, in 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Lesley Clark Riley and Janet Clark Moodie, grandchildren Conor Riley (Katie), Colin Riley (JT Tillery), Kristen Clark Frederick (Michael), Melissa Clark McFarlin, Courtney Clark Bos (Devin), Jonathan Clark (Cait), Justin Clark (Samantha); Meghann Moodie Duran (Michael), and Patrick Seamus Moodie, Lorraine's 5 children, 4 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, CO at 9:00 a.m. on October 7, 2019. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO will follow that afternoon.Condolences may be sent to :Lesley Riley,10201 Wincopin Circle #301 Columbia MD 21044Janet Moodie16450 N. 60th Avenue Glendale AZ 85306 Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close