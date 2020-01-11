McClenahan
JOHN FREDERICK MCCLENAHAN
March 3rd, 1945 January 1st, 2020
On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, John Frederick McClenahan, husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 74. John was born on March 3, 1945 in Wichita, KS to Fred and Sylvia McClenahan. On August 11, 1972, he married Elizabeth Anne Ross. They raised one son, Ross and one daughter, Sarah.
John was passionate about Colorado history, loved steam trains, and was an avid antique and postcard collector.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Sylvia. He is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of 47 years, his two children, Ross and Sarah, and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020