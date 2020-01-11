John Frederick McClenahan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Frederick McClenahan.
Service Information
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO
80907
(719)-520-1817
Obituary
Send Flowers

McClenahan
JOHN FREDERICK MCCLENAHAN
March 3rd, 1945 January 1st, 2020
On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, John Frederick McClenahan, husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 74. John was born on March 3, 1945 in Wichita, KS to Fred and Sylvia McClenahan. On August 11, 1972, he married Elizabeth Anne Ross. They raised one son, Ross and one daughter, Sarah.
John was passionate about Colorado history, loved steam trains, and was an avid antique and postcard collector.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Sylvia. He is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of 47 years, his two children, Ross and Sarah, and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
logo
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.