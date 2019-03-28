Matsko
JOHN G. MATSKO
March 10, 1953 March 25, 2019
It is with great sadness, that the family of John G. Matsko, announce his unexpected passing at age 66, in Colorado Springs, CO. John was born in Great Falls, MT to Patricia & the late Thomas Matsko, and in 1988 he and his family relocated to Colorado, where he served for 20 years at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. After retirement, he remained committed to serving others by teaching at MasterDrive, until his passing.
John is survived by his wife of almost 38 years, Danna; 3 daughters, Dr. Shannon (Kyle) Smallwood, Elaina Matsko, & Janece Matsko; 2 grandsons, Ethan & Connor Smallwood; 2 brothers, Dr. Thomas & Arthur Matsko, and their families.
A viewing is being held on Friday, March 29th from 4-7 pm at Mountain View Mortuary, 2350 Montebello Sq. Colorado Springs, CO 80918. A memorial service is being held Saturday, March 30th at 10 am at Living Hope Covenant Church, 6750 N. Union Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80918. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Driving Skills Institute, 3280 E Woodmen Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Additional information can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019