RossJOHN G. ROSSJuly 3, 1923November 4, 2020John passed away at the age of 97. It was his wish to live to 100 and he came close.He was born on July 3, 1923 in the Bronx, New York, the fifth of six children to Herbert E. and Mary R. Ross. In 1942, John entered the Army Air Corps where he completed 35 combat missions over Germany in a B-24. He was the youngest aircraft commander in the 8th Air Force. In 1945, he married Elizabeth "Bette" Grace. They celebrated 55 years of a loving marriage before Bette's passing in March 2000. John often boasted that his two greatest achievements were convincing Bette to marry him and providing her round-the-clock care during the remaining years of her life. John and Bette were original members of Holy Apostles Church, where they served in many ministries. John retired from the Air Force in 1973 after more than 30 years of active duty. He was a life member of the Air Force Academy Athletic Association and the Military of America.John is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth R. Spittler (husband Jim) of Colorado Springs, and Eileen R. Arthur (husband Bill) of West Lafayette, IN, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.John lived the last 14 years of his life in Brookdale, where he made many friends. His grandson, Ted, a piano virtuoso, made frequent visits and would delight John and residents with piano performances. John relished his role of MC at these concerts. Due to COVID, there will be no memorial service at this time. Donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice.