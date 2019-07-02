Mason
JOHN GILBERT MASON
August 11, 1959 June 27, 2019
John Mason passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27th. John was a Colorado Springs native who loved his family and friends. Graduating from Air Academy High School and working at UCCS as a campus police officer, it was hard to run into someone who did not know John. He was someone who cared for everyone before worrying about himself. John always greeted everyone with an infectious smile and treated everyone with the utmost care and respect. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
John is survived by his 3 sons, Nick, Eric and Luke; mother, Marian (Punky); father, Earnie (Earnest) and older sister, Pam Hiller.
A memorial service will be held at 10AM Wednesday July 3, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in name of John.
Online Condolences: ShrineofRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019