John J. doyle
1929 - 2020
doyle
JOHN J. DOYLE
February 21, 1929 June 8, 2020
Lieutenant Colonel USAF, Retired
John of Colorado Springs Husband of Joy Doyle.
Visitation, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rosary at 10:30 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM all held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 N Jefferson St., Monument, CO. Family committal Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver. CO.
Full life sketch and Tribute Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.



Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
