Stevens

JOHN J. STEVENS

March 27th, 1940

September 16th, 2019

John J. Stevens passed away on September 16th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Mildred Stevens, his twin brother, Jerry, and his brother-in-law, Joseph Thrutchley. He is survived by his loving sister, Doris (Thrutchley), 5 nieces and nephews, and 12 great nieces and nephews.

John was born and raised in Colorado Springs, where he spent his entire life, before and after being drafted into the military, for the Vietnam war. After returning from the Army, he worked for the El Paso County Highway Division and L.P.W. asphalt company, as foreman.

Upon retiring, John spent much of his time caring for and riding his horses. John also spent many happy times working on trucks and visiting with his good friend and great nephew, Nick St. Lawrence.

He was devoted to his family and friends, all of whom will miss him greatly. Grave side service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Wednesday, September 25th, at 10:00am.





