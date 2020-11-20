Jaehne

February 3, 1932 November 15, 2020

John Jaehne, of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. John was born February 3, 1932, in Munich, Germany, and immigrated to the United States in 1956. He married the love of his life Helga on May 10, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan. Together they had three boys. John and Helga were active members in the Kolping Society of Detroit, where they found community and life-long friendships. In 1971, the family moved to Colorado Springs to be surrounded by mountains and outdoor recreation, as John appreciated growing up in Bavaria. John loved gardening, skiing, fishing, and just being in nature.

John worked tirelessly his entire life running his own business to support his family, and to provide opportunities for his children that he never had growing up in post-WWII Germany. He was an avid reader and lover of history. Over the course of his life he never stopped learning, demonstrating a growth mindset and an ever-evolving perspective on life and society.

John is survived by his wife Helga, his sons Pete, Tim (Frances) and Chris (Kim), his grandchildren Calan and Kathrina, his great-granddaughter, Everleigh, his sister Annie Smith of Troy, MI, and nephew Jurgen Wyppler (Annalies) of Lyons, CO.

A celebration of life will be held with family next summer.







