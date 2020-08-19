Garnish
JOHN "JACK" JAMES GARNISH
1932 - August 11, 2020
Lt. Colonel (Ret) John James "Jack" Garnish of Colorado Springs, CO, had a favorite saying: "I'd complain, but nobody would listen." Looking back on his 88 years of life, he would definitely say he had nothing to grumble about.
At the time of his death on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, John's love joined together two families, and his ambition created two successful careers.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, "Jackie" graduated from the streets to the prestigious Brooklyn Tech High School. His adult life came in two chapters: "Jack" and "John". While married to Marjorie, his first wife, Jack became an Air Force pilot and raised four children (John, Jr., Stephen, Suzanne Segady, and David). He retired from the service in 1972. During his second career, teaching accounting at Pikes Peak Community College, John met and married Darlene, adding two stepsons (Tim and Brian Daley) to the family. After his retirement in 1997, he traveled the world with Darlene and explored his talent for watercolor painting.
Even his diagnosis of Alzheimer's couldn't dim his spirit, and he retained his love of Darlene, chocolate, and bagpipe music to the very end. His family is grateful for the dedicated and loving staff of Morningstar at Bear Creek and Suncrest Hospice for their extraordinary care.
John is survived by his wife, children, stepsons and their spouses; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Connie Virbukas. In death, he joins his ex-wife, parents and stepfather, sister Terri, and son-in-law.
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in John's name to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region or the Alzheimer's Association
in Colorado Springs. Please see the complete obituary on the All Veterans Funeral & Cremation website.