Collins
JOHN JOSEPH COLLINS
January 31, 1933 April 29, 2019
John Joseph Collins, passed away at his home, in Colorado Springs on April 29, 2019 from Metastatic Cancer. John was born January 31, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Hazel Collins. He was the youngest of four brothers, Warren, Matthew and William, who are deceased. He graduated from Morton High School in Cicero, Illinois and then served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955, during the Korean Conflict. He was Honorably Discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He attended the University of Colorado in Boulder and joined the Colorado Springs Police Department in 1958, serving for 27 years, retiring in 1986 at the rank of Captain. He genuinely enjoyed his career at the Police Department and was proud to create the first Special Anti-Crime Unit (SACS) and served as Chief of Detectives. Following his retirement from the CSPD, he was employed by the US State Department, teaching 22 police departments in Central and South America and the Caribbean. In his later retirement years, he enjoyed travel with his wife, restoring antiques, cooking and spending time at their log cabin and ranch in Teller County.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary, two daughters, Kristie Pierce (Scott) and Ellen Collins Schaffer (Steve Wolfis), and one grandson, Lucas Collins Ross. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was Grandpa to many others.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, May 6, at Swan-Law Funeral Home at 501 North Cascade, in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to KCME 88.7 FM, 1921 North Weber, CSC, 80907 or on-line will be much appreciated.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019