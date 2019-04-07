Lulack
JOHN JOSEPTH LULACK
October 26, 1950 March 31, 2019
John passed away peacefully at Penrose Saint Francis Hospital
on March 31, 2019 at the age of 68. Born in New York City to
Mildred and John Lulack. He married Angela Bongiorno on
September 11th, 1981 and they have 3 wonderful children.
He was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He will truly be missed by his loving, extensive family.
Funeral Service will be held at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church on Monday April 8th @ 11 am followed by full military honors at Pikes Peak Cemetery at 2 pm. Reception will be held at the church.
For full obituary go to: https://www.allveterans.com/obituaries/john-joseph-lulack/
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019