Reinhard
On June 29, 1963 he married Joanne B Heintzkill in Green Bay, WI. In the 70's he became self employed owning Springs Motor Company (auto engine repair) until he retired in 1990s.
August 7, 1935
May 22, 2020
JOHN L. REINHARD
John L Reinhard, age 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep, May 22, 2020 at The Retreat at Sunny Vista after a long illness. He was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs.
John was born on August 7, 1935 to Charles and Ella (Ahern) Reinhard in Pueblo, CO. Growing up he graduated from the Colorado Springs High School (Palmer) and attended Colorado State University for a short period of time. He left CSU for Florida to become a deep-sea diver from a glass bottom boat. He returned to Colorado Springs where he worked for his father at Weicker Transfer and Storage and Allied Industries back in the 1960's.
John was fond of the Denver Broncos going to games in the 70's and later being a proud season ticket holder since the 80's. He also enjoyed going fishing on weekends and in the winter working with stained glass creating many figures and sculptures. His favorite pastime was coaching football. He started by coaching YAL (Young American League) then was given a coaching opportunity with Mitchell High School and later Harrison High School. He just enjoyed working with the players watching their growth in their positions.
John was an active member of the Rampart Range Sertoma Club and served as President for a time. He volunteered at the School for the Deaf and Blind for many years and also with the Lions Club Hearing Van.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; his son John D (Cindy)Reinhard and his daughter Wendy L (Andrew) Reinhard Palmer; his grandchildren: Jonathan (Carling) Reinhard, Justin Reinhard and Ian Palmer; his brother Dewey (Jeanie) Reinhard; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ella Reinhard, brothers: Robert (Bob) Reinhard and Don Reinhard.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
On June 29, 1963 he married Joanne B Heintzkill in Green Bay, WI. In the 70's he became self employed owning Springs Motor Company (auto engine repair) until he retired in 1990s.
August 7, 1935
May 22, 2020
JOHN L. REINHARD
John L Reinhard, age 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep, May 22, 2020 at The Retreat at Sunny Vista after a long illness. He was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs.
John was born on August 7, 1935 to Charles and Ella (Ahern) Reinhard in Pueblo, CO. Growing up he graduated from the Colorado Springs High School (Palmer) and attended Colorado State University for a short period of time. He left CSU for Florida to become a deep-sea diver from a glass bottom boat. He returned to Colorado Springs where he worked for his father at Weicker Transfer and Storage and Allied Industries back in the 1960's.
John was fond of the Denver Broncos going to games in the 70's and later being a proud season ticket holder since the 80's. He also enjoyed going fishing on weekends and in the winter working with stained glass creating many figures and sculptures. His favorite pastime was coaching football. He started by coaching YAL (Young American League) then was given a coaching opportunity with Mitchell High School and later Harrison High School. He just enjoyed working with the players watching their growth in their positions.
John was an active member of the Rampart Range Sertoma Club and served as President for a time. He volunteered at the School for the Deaf and Blind for many years and also with the Lions Club Hearing Van.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; his son John D (Cindy)Reinhard and his daughter Wendy L (Andrew) Reinhard Palmer; his grandchildren: Jonathan (Carling) Reinhard, Justin Reinhard and Ian Palmer; his brother Dewey (Jeanie) Reinhard; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ella Reinhard, brothers: Robert (Bob) Reinhard and Don Reinhard.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.