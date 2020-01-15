Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lawrence Boles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Boles

JOHN LAWRENCE BOLES

December 11, 1940 December 31, 2019,

John Lawrence Boles, Jr. (Lt. Col., USAF Retired) of Colorado Springs passed away on December 31, 2019, at Penrose Hospital.

John was born on December 11, 1940, to John and Frances Boles in Dallas, Texas. He spent his youth in Forney, Texas, graduating from high school there in 1959.

He entered the United States Air Force Academy in 1960 and was a graduate of the class of 1964. He also held an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, New York.

He was married in February of 1965 in Palmyra, Missouri, to the former Linda Durham. She survives.

His career as an Air Force pilot took him and his family to assignments in Arizona, Texas, the Philippines, Iceland, California, New York and back to Colorado Springs. In addition, he served a combat tour in Vietnam and a remote assignment in Greenland. He retired in 1984. Following his retirement, he worked as a contractor for Kaman Sciences, ARINC, Inc., and NEF.

John loved to travel, to attend the theater, and to play board games with his family. He was an avid golfer and skier and a devoted fan of the AF football and basketball teams. But his favorite sports outings were watching his children's and grandchildren's games and teaching his grandsons to golf.

John volunteered for the CASA SEPT and Hanger programs for many years and was an active member of First Congregational Church in the Springs.

In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by a daughter, Julie Feuerbach (Jon) of Colorado Springs, and a son, Michael Boles (Lara) of Ballwin, Missouri; grandsons Alec Feuerbach of New York, New York; David Feuerbach of Munich, Germany; and Eric Boles of Ballwin; brothers Joel (Janet) Boles of Spring, Texas, and Andy Boles (Lesli) of Dallas; sisters-in-law Judy Crocker of Quincy, Illinois, and Meg Swan of Henderson, Nevada, and brother-in-law John Durham of Taos, New Mexico; and 11 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on January 31, at 10:00 at First Congregational Church in Colorado Springs with burial at the USAF Academy at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to CASA of the Pikes Peak Region.







