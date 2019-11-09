Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Slocum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Slocum

JOHN M. SLOCUM

April 20, 1937 October 26, 2019

John M. Slocum of Henderson, NV, Colonel (retired), U.S. Air Force, passed away Oct. 26, 2019. A memorial service honoring John will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, 8425 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113. He will be inurned at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a veterans' organization, Colo. State Univ. Foundation, or Good Samaritan Lutheran Church in his name.

John was born April 20, 1937 in Shenandoah, Iowa, and his family later moved to Colorado. He was the drum major for the marching band, and club house manager for The Sky Sox before graduating from Colo. Springs High School in 1955. John attended Colo. State Univ., joined ATO fraternity and Air Force ROTC, served as Student Council Vice-President, and majored in Business. He later earned a Master's Degree in Human Resources.

In 1959, John began a 26-year career as an Air Force pilot, instructor and personnel manager. John was deployed to Vietnam 1965-67, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Upon return to the U.S., he taught ROTC at the Univ of Colo, in Boulder; subsequent assignments took him to Wiesbaden, Germany; Fairfield, CA; Ogden, UT; Goldsboro, NC; San Antonio, TX; and Denver, CO, where he retired in 1985. He worked for Martin Marietta, then moved to Las Vegas and worked on the Yucca Mtn. project until his full retirement in 1999.

John was a talented tenor singer, and was active in his church choirs and community theatre. He had a smile for everyone, and lots of jokes... the cornier, the better.

John is survived by his daughter Sheri Sanders (Chris); son John Douglas Slocum (Jenny); stepson Steven Boelter (Fumi); stepdaughter Wendy Boelter; grandchildren Dan, Jenna, Keira, Mason and Alex; nieces Linda Campbell, Elayne Wieker and Susan Kielholz; nephews Mark Horn and Steve Sharkey; and many relations and friends. He is reunited in heaven with his parents Jack and Vera Slocum, sisters Betty Horn and Virginia Sharkey, brothers-in-law and friends.





SlocumJOHN M. SLOCUMApril 20, 1937 October 26, 2019John M. Slocum of Henderson, NV, Colonel (retired), U.S. Air Force, passed away Oct. 26, 2019. A memorial service honoring John will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, 8425 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113. He will be inurned at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a veterans' organization, Colo. State Univ. Foundation, or Good Samaritan Lutheran Church in his name.John was born April 20, 1937 in Shenandoah, Iowa, and his family later moved to Colorado. He was the drum major for the marching band, and club house manager for The Sky Sox before graduating from Colo. Springs High School in 1955. John attended Colo. State Univ., joined ATO fraternity and Air Force ROTC, served as Student Council Vice-President, and majored in Business. He later earned a Master's Degree in Human Resources.In 1959, John began a 26-year career as an Air Force pilot, instructor and personnel manager. John was deployed to Vietnam 1965-67, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Upon return to the U.S., he taught ROTC at the Univ of Colo, in Boulder; subsequent assignments took him to Wiesbaden, Germany; Fairfield, CA; Ogden, UT; Goldsboro, NC; San Antonio, TX; and Denver, CO, where he retired in 1985. He worked for Martin Marietta, then moved to Las Vegas and worked on the Yucca Mtn. project until his full retirement in 1999.John was a talented tenor singer, and was active in his church choirs and community theatre. He had a smile for everyone, and lots of jokes... the cornier, the better.John is survived by his daughter Sheri Sanders (Chris); son John Douglas Slocum (Jenny); stepson Steven Boelter (Fumi); stepdaughter Wendy Boelter; grandchildren Dan, Jenna, Keira, Mason and Alex; nieces Linda Campbell, Elayne Wieker and Susan Kielholz; nephews Mark Horn and Steve Sharkey; and many relations and friends. He is reunited in heaven with his parents Jack and Vera Slocum, sisters Betty Horn and Virginia Sharkey, brothers-in-law and friends. Published in The Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close