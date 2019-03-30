Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Stanton. View Sign

Stanton

JOHN M. STANTON

9/19/34 - 3/23/19

On March 23rd, John transitioned peacefully out of this world to be with the Lord.

Born to Rev. Walter and Mary Julia Stanton in Selma, CA.; he graduated high school in Sacramento and served 2 years in the Army in San Antonio, TX.

For 30 years he was a civil servant at the V.A. in Los Angeles, retiring in 1985.

He moved to Colorado in 1999, having many wonderful years watching his only grandchild, Taylor, grow up.

Preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Shelley, and sister, Judy.

John is survived by his wife, Barbara, children, Heather and Scott Stanton, sisters, Roberta Jackson, Sharon Baron and Leah Dukes, grandson, Taylor (Alli) Stanton, and many nieces and nephews.

John loved the Gazette, fond of reading obituaries, finding out about interesting people. He enjoyed the news and watching old movies.

He was easy-going and fun to be around, He had an awesome sense of humor, loved to laugh and gave great advice. He will be missed.





