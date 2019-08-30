Musser
JOHN "JACK" MUSSER
July 28, 1927
John "Jack" Musser passed away recently in St. Petersburg, FL. Jack was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, a 6th grade teacher at Katherine Lee Bates elementary school, and a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church. There will be a graveside service this Saturday, August 31st at Evergreen cemetery at 11:00 am, and friends of the family are invited to attend. He will be buried next to his beloved wife, Carlene.
Jack was born on July 28th, 1927 in Edwardsville, PA, and served in the U.S. Navy at the end of WW II. He graduated from Lock Haven State Teachers College, began his teaching career in Nederland, CO, and met his future wife, Carlene Ballou while working during the summer in Estes Park, CO. They were married in 1952, moved to Portland, OR, and welcomed their son, Mark, in 1956. In 1960, they moved to Colorado Springs where Jack continued his teaching and involvement with the community until his retirement in 1983. In later years, Jack and Carlene moved to Texas and Wisconsin to be closer to family members and to be involved in the lives of their 3 grandsons. In 2008, they returned to Colorado Springs, to be closer to the mountains that they loved, and their network of dear friends through church and community.
Jack is survived by his son Mark, grandsons Matt (married to Morgan), Drew (married to Hallie), Nate, and 4 great-grandchildren, Mia, Micah, Parks and Van.
Jack (Pop) Musser left a family legacy of love, devotion, kindness, support and humor that will resonate with his family as long as they live. He was truly a good man, a man of faith, and those remaining will surely miss him.
Published in The Gazette from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019