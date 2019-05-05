Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John O. Grimm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grimm

JOHN O GRIMM

March 9, 1920

May 2, 2019

John Grimm, 99, passed away in Colorado Springs at Brookdale Skyline on 5/2/2019. He was born and raised in Keansburg, N. J. He graduated from Rutgers in 1950 and retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1979 after a 30 year career as an electrical engineer. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris, his children and their spouses: Roger (Arlynn) Grimm; Karen (Lionel) Lucero; Linda (Tom) Willits; Becky (Al) Wegner; 7 grandchildren (Christine, John, Becky, Tina, Belinda, Sydney, Spencer) and 8 great grandchildren. He will be warmly remembered as a loving father/grandfather, a kind soul, and as a man with an adventurous spirit. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Denver.





Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019

