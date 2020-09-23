Patrick, U.S. Army (RET.)

SSG JOHN "JACK" OLIN PATRICK, U.S. ARMY (RET.)

January 1, 1935 September 14,2020

John Olin Patrick was the first baby to be born in Topeka, KS on January 1, 1935. He passed away at age 85, peacefully surrounded by his family.

John is survived by his wife Anna Marie, three children: Gary Patrick, Evelyn Bratton, and Deborah Read, their spouses, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two brothers: Phil Patrick and Tom Kelly, and countless extended family members.

John joined the U.S. Army at age seventeen. A tour in Germany is where he met Anna Marie, his sweetheart and bride of 65 years. They enjoyed military life together and were lucky to spend many years deployed in Germany. John served and survived a year-long tour in Vietnam, alongside other great men. After 20 honorable years, John retired from the Army and they planted roots in beautiful Colorado.

John's experience in the Army played an especially important role in his life and continuing career in Civil Service. He displayed the values of hard work, discipline and humility. John would become a great role model in the lives of the people who were lucky to know him the best. His children remember some of his often-used quotes, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all" or "Don't mind me, I'm just a jokester". His dedication to his darling sweetheart was apparent, and his love for his family was abundant. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.

John will be honorably laid to rest at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store