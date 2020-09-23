1/1
JOHN OLIN "JACK" PATRICK
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick, U.S. Army (RET.)
SSG JOHN "JACK" OLIN PATRICK, U.S. ARMY (RET.)
January 1, 1935 September 14,2020
John Olin Patrick was the first baby to be born in Topeka, KS on January 1, 1935. He passed away at age 85, peacefully surrounded by his family.
John is survived by his wife Anna Marie, three children: Gary Patrick, Evelyn Bratton, and Deborah Read, their spouses, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two brothers: Phil Patrick and Tom Kelly, and countless extended family members.
John joined the U.S. Army at age seventeen. A tour in Germany is where he met Anna Marie, his sweetheart and bride of 65 years. They enjoyed military life together and were lucky to spend many years deployed in Germany. John served and survived a year-long tour in Vietnam, alongside other great men. After 20 honorable years, John retired from the Army and they planted roots in beautiful Colorado.
John's experience in the Army played an especially important role in his life and continuing career in Civil Service. He displayed the values of hard work, discipline and humility. John would become a great role model in the lives of the people who were lucky to know him the best. His children remember some of his often-used quotes, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all" or "Don't mind me, I'm just a jokester". His dedication to his darling sweetheart was apparent, and his love for his family was abundant. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.
John will be honorably laid to rest at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
On behalf of TREA, the Enlisted Association, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences. May you find strength and comfort in God's loving arms.
Rev Bob Kwiatkowski
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved