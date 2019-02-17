Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert Overturf. View Sign

Overturf

JOHN ROBERT OVERTURF

12/24/32 - 2/9/19

John Robert Overturf, age 86, Dr. "O", as his patients called him, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

"Jack" was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado. He was the son of Roy Ellis and Edna Belle (Southard) Overturf. He graduated from Colorado State College (UNC). Jack served 2 years in the US Army and then graduated from University of Missouri (KC) School of Dentistry and St. Louis University School of Orthodontics. Jack married Madeline Isenhart in 1959 and together they had two children, John Jr. (preceded in death) (wife Julie) and Cynthia Wilson (husband Chris). Jack moved his family to Colorado Springs in 1964 to begin his Orthodontic practice. Jack was a trusted and respected caregiver. He pushed himself to be the best in his field. He was a member of the Colorado Dental Association, The American Association of Orthodontists and was a Diplomat of the American Association of Orthodontists. He also served as an usher at the 1st Presbyterian Church for 26 years. Jack was an avid outdoor man and loved hunting, fishing, and skiing. Most of all, he liked spending time at this cabin in Lake George, CO. Jack has four grandchildren: Bobby, Rob, Allie and Grant. Jack had 2 brothers, Gene and Joe, who both preceded him in death. He has a sister Carole and many nieces and nephews. Jack will be missed by many, none more than his loving family. At a later date, a private inurnment ceremony will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to - Colorado Springs. Office, 2315 Bott Ave, Colorado Springs, Co 80904.







