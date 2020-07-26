Pruett
JOHN ROGER PRUETT
February 22, 1940 April 7, 2020
John Roger Pruett was born February 22, 1940 in Hartford, IL and passed away in Colorado Springs, CO on April 7, 2020 at 80 years of age.
John was born to Ray and Veda (Zumwalt) Pruett in Hartford, IL. John was called to ministry in the Southern Baptist Church at the age of 15 and devoted his life to serving the Lord. He was drafted into the Army in July 1963, served one year in Viet Nam (1964), and was honorably separated from the Army in 1965. He received the Air Medal of Honor with 4 oak leaf clusters, Marksman with Rifle, and the Good Conduct ribbon. While in Viet Nam he was Acting Sergeant of the Armament section caring for the weapon systems on the UH1C Helicopters.
John's life was dedicated to God and as for he and his household they served the Lord. He was proud to be called a Christian. He loved helping people with work projects, many times without pay. With a true servant's heart, John served on church boards and district boards, as Sunday School teacher, Bible Study Group Leader, youth leader, church janitor, and in general church ministry whenever and wherever he was needed. John preached many sermons and devoted his life studies to prophecy found in the book of Revelation and was called to be a Watchman on the Wall to warn others of the fulfillment of those prophecies.
John was a gifted man who could do almost anything. He was a gifted teacher, contractor/carpenter, concrete installer, electrician, plumber, drywall installer and finisher/painter who built many residential and commercial projects in Corpus Christi, TX. John gave the most help to people as a FEMA Project Officer in Cameron Parish, Louisiana following Hurricane Rita in the years 2005 - 2011.
John is survived by his best friend and the love of his life of 49 years, Sandy (Koch) Pruett; one son, Brad (Amy) Pruett of Louisiana, MO; two daughters, Kelly (Rodney) Weaver of Lexington, KY; and Michelle Pruett-Davidson of Colorado Springs, CO. John is also survived by many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as two dearly loved brothers and their wives, Don and Christina Pruett, and Gary and Jean Pruett, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was preceded in death by his youngest son, Andrew Scott Pruett, and by his parents.
Barring an unforeseen resurgence of Coronavirus restrictions, a long-awaited memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 5055 El Camino Dr., Colorado Springs, CO. For those unable to attend, John's service will be live-streamed at: cstrinity.online.church.
In recognition of John's military service, an upcoming private interment with military honors will be held at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Rev. Kim Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society
.