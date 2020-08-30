John, or Russ as I knew him back in 1956 was a great friend. When we met we had an immediate connection. When we entered high school, we were connected, because his dad was the Superintendent, and my dad was the school board President. Russ was funny, interesting, friendly and a great friend. Today, I am saddened that we lost contact for several years, but recently we were reconnected. My thoughts and prayers are with Dottie and their children. Know that, Russ was a very special person to me and my family. God Bless, Bejie

Bejie Friend

Friend