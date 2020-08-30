1/1
Dr. John Russell McDavid
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDavid
DR. JOHN RUSSELL MCDAVID
1943 - August 26, 2020
Dr. John Russell McDavid passed on August 26 of this year in Fort Collins, Colorado. He is survived by his wife Dottie, their two children Wendy Meyer and Brett McDavid, four grandchildren, and his sisters Sally McDavid of Illinois and Lee McDavid of Vermont. Born to Fred and Dorothy in 1943 in Springfield, IL, Russell graduated from the University of Denver, got his Master's at Bradley University, and his Doctorate of Education at Indiana University. He began his career in public school education in Peoria, Illinois. He moved with his family to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1982, where he was the principal at Sproul Jr. High, principal at Janitell Jr. High, principal at Widefield High School, then moved to the central office for the school district and retired as the assistant superintendent for the Widefield School District. Russell was a great lover of fishing and camping in the great Colorado outdoors, traveling by train and model railroading. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Colorado Trout Unlimited, coloradotu.org. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 29, 2020
John, or Russ as I knew him back in 1956 was a great friend. When we met we had an immediate connection. When we entered high school, we were connected, because his dad was the Superintendent, and my dad was the school board President. Russ was funny, interesting, friendly and a great friend. Today, I am saddened that we lost contact for several years, but recently we were reconnected. My thoughts and prayers are with Dottie and their children. Know that, Russ was a very special person to me and my family. God Bless, Bejie
Bejie Friend
Friend
August 29, 2020
The Woodruff HS Warrior Nation mourns the loss of one of our former HS principals - Dr. John Russell McDavid.
Stephen D. Anderson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved