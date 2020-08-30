McDavid
DR. JOHN RUSSELL MCDAVID
1943 - August 26, 2020
Dr. John Russell McDavid passed on August 26 of this year in Fort Collins, Colorado. He is survived by his wife Dottie, their two children Wendy Meyer and Brett McDavid, four grandchildren, and his sisters Sally McDavid of Illinois and Lee McDavid of Vermont. Born to Fred and Dorothy in 1943 in Springfield, IL, Russell graduated from the University of Denver, got his Master's at Bradley University, and his Doctorate of Education at Indiana University. He began his career in public school education in Peoria, Illinois. He moved with his family to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1982, where he was the principal at Sproul Jr. High, principal at Janitell Jr. High, principal at Widefield High School, then moved to the central office for the school district and retired as the assistant superintendent for the Widefield School District. Russell was a great lover of fishing and camping in the great Colorado outdoors, traveling by train and model railroading. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Colorado Trout Unlimited, coloradotu.org
