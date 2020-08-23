Houston

JOHN SCRIPPS HOUSTON

June 19, 1927 August 6, 2020

John was born June 19, 1927 to Walter and Margaret Houston in Rushville, Illinois and died on August 6, 2020. He enlisted in the Army and served in Germany in 1946 and 47. After graduating from the University of Colorado and working as a construction engineer for a year, he joined IBM in sales management in the burgeoning computer industry. His assignments were in Boulder, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland and Colorado Springs where he retired in 1984.

His wife, Peg, whom he married while in college, died tragically in an accident in 1993. He fully retired in 1994. In 1994 he met Carolyn Smith and they were married that November. They lived in Chipita Park.

He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the National Ski Patrol and a Certified Ski Instructor at Vail for 8 years where he had a home for 20 years. He quit skiing in 2009 after having skied for over 72 years. All 52 of Colorado's Fourteen'ers have seen John on top.

His interests have been with Carolyn and their close knit families; as well as photography, bridge, travel (Japan, China, various countries in Africa and Europe).

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and her husband, three granddaughters in Castle Rock and five great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his son in 2002. He is also survived by Carolyn's two sons and a daughter who together have 4 children and live, variously, in Colorado Springs, Tulsa and Kansas City.







