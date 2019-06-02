Farrington
JOHN (JACK) THOMAS FARRINGTON
1925-2019
John Thomas Farrington, age 94, of Colorado Springs passed away on May 24, 2019.
He graduated from Colorado Springs (Palmer) High School and received a B.A. and M.A. from Colorado College.
He served in the United States Marine Corp during World War 11. He was principal of South Junior High School in District 11.
He was an avid chess player and enjoyed traveling.
John is survived by his wife Judy, and an extended family.
Internment will be at Pike's Peak National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019