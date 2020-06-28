Brock
JOHN VERNELL BROCK
November 28, 1932 June 20, 2020
Born November 28, 1932, to immigrant parents from northern Italy, John Vernell Brock was 87 when he died on June 20. John was raised in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs. He enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and served 15 months as an intelligence analyst. Upon returning to the U.S., John took advantage of the G.I. bill to enroll at Colorado College to earn a degree in geology. He met a recently-graduated nurse from Denver, Patricia Scherr, and they married in 1955. They had 5 children and moved between Colorado and Texas several times. John worked as an exploration geologist for several oil companies, before retiring in 1997. He and Pat settled into their final home in Centennial, Colorado, in 1989.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife in 2017. It was John's greatest wish to join Pat, and we are happy that they are together again. He is survived by his children: Karen Norris, Kim Taylor (Chip), Trish Brock (David Daigle), Stephanie Logan (Fred), and Kurt Brock (Charlene). He is also survived by 15 exceptionally intelligent and well-educated grandchildren, of whom he was extremely proud, and by 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in June of 2021. Contact Horancares.com for full obituary and more information. Please consider a memorial contribution to Pikes Peak Hospice at pikespeakhospice.org.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.