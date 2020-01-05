Horn, Jr.
JOHN W. HORN, JR.
1951 - 2019
Here is my journey's end...
John Horn died in his home on December 27, 2019. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Ruth O. and John W. Horn, who preceded him in death. John is survived by his sisters, Billie R. Matthews and Jonna C. Barry, as well as his niece, Robyn Stamm, and nephews, Matthew and Andrew Gress. May the beautiful golden boy we once knew finally rest in eternal peace.
In remembrance of John, please consider a donation to the Murray Ross Artists Endowment Fund uccspresents.org or National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) Colorado namicolorado.org.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020