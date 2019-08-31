Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Irwin. View Sign Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 View Map Viewing 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM St. Dominic Catholic Church 5354 S U.S. Hwy 85-87 Security , CO View Map Rosary 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM St. Dominic Catholic Church 5354 S U.S. Hwy 85-87 Security , CO View Map Funeral Mass 1:30 PM St. Dominic Catholic Church 5354 S U.S. Hwy 85-87 Security , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irwin

JOHN W. IRWIN

November 3, 1940 August 27, 2019

John entered the United States

During his career he earned several awards including the Legion of Merit, the Soldiers Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Combat Infantryman Badge, He also earned the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Thai Army Parachutist Badge, Professional Development Ribbon, Vietnam Parachutists Badge, Good Conduct Medal with 10 knots, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Devise, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and Presidential Unit Citations.

After his military career John became an accomplished photographer and writer. He had a passion for wildlife and scenic photography taking many trips to Yellowstone, Grand Tetons, and other National Parks. He developed his first roll of film while in the Special Forces Intelligence Course and today the White House has one of his Grand Canyon photo's. He enjoyed writing and authored several books covering a wide variety of subjects. He was also a budding paleontologist and enjoyed his time in the field working on fossils.

John was a caring and compassionate individual who always put others before himself. No matter his personal situation he would always say "I'm fine" and carry on. For several years he worked with the Stephen Ministry bringing high quality, confidential, Christ-centered care to people who are hurting. His joy came from helping others and he could always light up a room with his smile and a good story.

John was born in Winsted, CT on November 3, 1940 and was the son of the late James and Margaret (Mullen) Irwin from North Canaan CT. John grew up in North Canaan and attended Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village, CT. While serving his country John earned a Bachelor's Degree from Methodist University in Fayetteville NC.

John is survived by his wife Janet Irwin, sister Maureen Brahney (husband Edward), son Michael Irwin (wife Vivian), daughters Devon Morrigan, Kathy Heffington Gurnett, Susan Meyer (husband James), and Shannon Prairie (husband Col. Troy Prairie). Grandchildren include Christina Janssen (husband Ryan), Catherine Pennell (husband Joseph), Ryan Kerwin, Aaron Kerwin (wife Sarah), Jason Kerwin, Danielle O'Dell (husband Jay), Matthew Gurnett, Kristen Eyl, Brittany Lama (husband Eric), Chase Prairie, Logan Prairie, Bryce Prairie, and Brody Prairie. John is also survived by 10 Great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his sister Shirley Grilli, his brother James Irwin, and his brother Richard Irwin.

A wake will be held for family and friends at the Witt-Dove Funeral Home, 6630 S. US Highway 85-87, fountain CO. Calling hours will be Sunday evening September 1st from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Tuesday September 3rd there will be a viewing from 11:30am to 1:00pm at St. Dominic Catholic Church 5354 S U.S. Hwy 85-87, Security, CO. Following this viewing there will be a rosary in honor of John from 1:00pm to 1:30pm. A Funeral mass with military honors will begin at 1:30pm following the rosary. A reception will be held at the church following the mass. A private burial will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in his honor to the Special Forces Scholarship Fund. Information can be found on-line at:







