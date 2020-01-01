Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wallace Senechal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Senechal

JOHN WALLACE SENECHAL

March 10, 1944 December 29, 2019

John W. Senechal joined his Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven on December 29, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Disease.

He was born March 10, 1944 in North Tonawanda, New York, the only son of seven children.

John was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He attended Concordia Teacher's College in Seward, Nebraska and served as a Lutheran teacher and principal for forty-one years. He was an active member of several churches throughout his life, including Redeemer Lutheran, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran, and St. Paul Lutheran. John directed both adult and children's music groups in addition to coaching athletic teams and serving on numerous boards and leadership committees.

John is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Carol; his two children, Sara (Greg) Zillinger of Castle Pines, Colorado and Martin (Christin) of Omaha, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; five sisters; five brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law; in addition to numerous other family members and beloved friends.

Memorial Service, 11:00AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2226 North Corona Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907.

Memorial contributions in John's memory may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church Organ Fund, Lutheran High School Tuition Assistance (Parker, Colorado) or Shepherd of the Hills Christian School (Centennial, Colorado).







