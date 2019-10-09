Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Warren Graves. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Friends Church 2748 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Graves

JOHN WARREN GRAVES

June 27, 1933 October 3, 2019

John Warren Graves, 86, of Falcon died on October 3, 2019. He was born June 27, 1933, in Ft Morgan, Colorado.

Mr. Graves spent his early years in Ft Morgan then moved with his family to a ranch near Wheatland, Wyoming, in 1948. He graduated from Wheatland High School before attending Colorado State University. John joined the Army where he specialized in training sentry and attack dogs. He was honorably discharged in 1955.

Mr. Graves loved to fly having earned his pilot's license in 1959. He flew a Cessna 172 and enjoyed competing in air shows.

East Otero School District R-1 board member 1967-1971.

He traveled the state shearing sheep, president of Colorado Wool Growers, superintendent of Ladies Lead at the Colorado State Fair.

"How The West Was Won" movie double for James Arness.

John spent three years in Ketchikan, Alaska as a school bus driver and tour bus driver for Princess Cruise Lines.

The two years in Chama, New Mexico he was a hunting and fishing guide for Chama Land & Cattle.

Retired from D-49 Falcon School District after fifteen years as special needs bus driver.

He loved to help people. Loved to travel and take his kids on outings.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herb (Lois) Graves, sisters Lucy Flora, Jean Wiseman, and brothers Everett Willard Graves, Jim Graves.

John is survived by his spouse, Nancy Wesson; his children, four sons, Jerry (Emily) Graves of Big Timber, Montana, Tim (Lynney) Graves of Phoenix, Arizona, Brian (Laurie Valaer) Graves of Denver, Colorado, Robert Graves of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two daughters, Mikki (Mike) Martin of Buena Vista, Colorado and Terry Graves Traughber of Buena Vista, Colorado; grandchildren, Jason (Margo) Anderson, Jordan (Jesse) Graves, Jerick (Katie) Graves, Callee Moran, Mike (Natalie) Martin, Bri Anna (Ryan) Bierma, Corinne Graves, Kyle (Katie) Traughber, Shane Traughber; many great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Calista "Billie" Graves.

John is also survived by three stepsons, Ronald (Therese) Wesson of Falcon, Colorado, Randall Wesson of Falcon, Colorado and Jonny (Megan) Frank of Albany, Oregon; twelve step-grandchildren; and fifteen step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation, 5:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Funeral Service, 10:00AM, Saturday, October 12, First Friends Church, 2748 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's memory to Prostate Cancer Awareness or to Quaker Ridge Camp & Conference Center, Woodland Park, Colorado.







GravesJOHN WARREN GRAVESJune 27, 1933 October 3, 2019John Warren Graves, 86, of Falcon died on October 3, 2019. He was born June 27, 1933, in Ft Morgan, Colorado.Mr. Graves spent his early years in Ft Morgan then moved with his family to a ranch near Wheatland, Wyoming, in 1948. He graduated from Wheatland High School before attending Colorado State University. John joined the Army where he specialized in training sentry and attack dogs. He was honorably discharged in 1955.Mr. Graves loved to fly having earned his pilot's license in 1959. He flew a Cessna 172 and enjoyed competing in air shows.East Otero School District R-1 board member 1967-1971.He traveled the state shearing sheep, president of Colorado Wool Growers, superintendent of Ladies Lead at the Colorado State Fair."How The West Was Won" movie double for James Arness.John spent three years in Ketchikan, Alaska as a school bus driver and tour bus driver for Princess Cruise Lines.The two years in Chama, New Mexico he was a hunting and fishing guide for Chama Land & Cattle.Retired from D-49 Falcon School District after fifteen years as special needs bus driver.He loved to help people. Loved to travel and take his kids on outings.John was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herb (Lois) Graves, sisters Lucy Flora, Jean Wiseman, and brothers Everett Willard Graves, Jim Graves.John is survived by his spouse, Nancy Wesson; his children, four sons, Jerry (Emily) Graves of Big Timber, Montana, Tim (Lynney) Graves of Phoenix, Arizona, Brian (Laurie Valaer) Graves of Denver, Colorado, Robert Graves of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two daughters, Mikki (Mike) Martin of Buena Vista, Colorado and Terry Graves Traughber of Buena Vista, Colorado; grandchildren, Jason (Margo) Anderson, Jordan (Jesse) Graves, Jerick (Katie) Graves, Callee Moran, Mike (Natalie) Martin, Bri Anna (Ryan) Bierma, Corinne Graves, Kyle (Katie) Traughber, Shane Traughber; many great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Calista "Billie" Graves.John is also survived by three stepsons, Ronald (Therese) Wesson of Falcon, Colorado, Randall Wesson of Falcon, Colorado and Jonny (Megan) Frank of Albany, Oregon; twelve step-grandchildren; and fifteen step-great-grandchildren.Visitation, 5:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.Funeral Service, 10:00AM, Saturday, October 12, First Friends Church, 2748 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's memory to Prostate Cancer Awareness or to Quaker Ridge Camp & Conference Center, Woodland Park, Colorado. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close