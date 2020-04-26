Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wesley Orth. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Orth

JOHN WESLEY ORTH

April 20, 1943

April 10, 2020

"A great man does not seek applause or place; he seeks for truth; he seeks the road to happiness, and what he ascertains, he gives to others" - Robert Green Ingersoll

John Wesley Orth passed away on April 10th, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was 76 years old.

John was born on April 20th, 1943 in Hebron, Nebraska to Lloyd and Leona Orth. He moved to Colorado Springs as a young man looking for better employment. He raised his family in the Springs and remained a life-long resident.

John served his community for twenty-nine years working as the maintenance supervisor for Evergreen Cemetery. He took pride in every detail of his work, from ensuring the grounds looked perfect, to supporting grieving families with grace and sensitivity. He was known and loved by many in this city.

John had a deep and passionate love for family. Nothing made him happier than getting together for celebrations, cookouts, and enjoying food, drink and laughter. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed yearly hunting trips with his son and grandchildren. He was an excellent dancer and loved to dance with his wife, whether it be country western or a slow dance. He also had a passion for both old cars and old western movies.

If you knew him well, you were privy to his wry sense of humor that could catch you off guard. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you listened.

He genuinely cared about everyone he met and treated all with kindness and compassion. John's selfless spirit will truly be missed, and the impact he had on all of our lives will never be forgotten.

John is survived by daughter, Tammy Tomczyk (Steve); sons, John A. Orth (Carol), Matthew Orth (Tracy); sister, Marlene Coyne (Wayne); grandchildren, Nicole Orth, Ian Orth, Jacob Orth, John R. Orth, Colby Orth, Jacob Weber; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by wife, Sandra Rae Orth; daughter, Julia Weber; father, Lloyd Orth; and mother, Leona Orth. John will be inurned with his loved ones at the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum.

A service to honor John's life will be held at a later date at the Shrine of Remembrance.







