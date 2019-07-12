Yocum, USAF, (Ret.)
COL JOHN WILLIAM YOCUM, USAF, (RET.)
March 23, 1928 - July 7, 2019
Colonel John W. Yocum, USAF, (Ret.), also known as "Bill" or "Pappy", age 91, joined his Savior on July 7, 2019.
John was born March 23, 1928 in Goshen County on a farm near Torrington, Wyoming.
John was a thirty-one-year career officer in the U.S. Air Force. After retirement from the Air Force in 1982, he remained active in the local community as a volunteer driver for Silver Key Senior Services, singing in the Colorado Springs Barbershop Singing Group and employed at Kast Marble as a customer service representative. Bill enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Dee, and gardening in his backyard.
John W. Yocum graduated from Huntley High School, Huntley, Wyoming in 1945 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from the University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyoming in 1950. Following graduation he entered the U.S. Air Force Aviation Cadet Program and received his pilot wings and commission as a Second Lieutenant in December 1951. During his Air Force career Pappy flew various types of aircraft and was involved in different missile programs and early satellite programs. In addition to his state side duty assignments, he served in Japan, Italy, Germany and Greenland.
John is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Delores "Dee" Yocum; his four children and spouses, Brad and Margaret, Bruce and Sharon, Rollan and Dawn, and Susan and David Stanley; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service, 10:00AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019, Ascension Lutheran Church, 2505 North Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Lyman Christian Church, Lyman, Nebraska; The Salvation Army; or the Boy Scouts of America.
Published in The Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019