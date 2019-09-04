Inman
JOHNNY "JAY" INMAN
October 20, 1950
August 28, 2019
Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Johnny "Jay" Inman went home to be with Jesus.
Jay was born in Champagne, IL. He grew up on the AF Academy and was a long time resident of Black Forest. Jay and his wife Carol moved to Colorado's western slope after losing their home in the fire of 2013.
Jay is survived by his parents, JJ and Marjory Inman; sister, Cindy Sadler; wife of 44 years, Carol Inman; children, Joseph Inman (Carrie), Daniel Inman (Cassandra) and Therese Inman (Garett); grandchildren, Abreaze, Seth, Moss, Hailey, Alder and Ocean, and great granddaughter, Ziyah.
He loved Jesus and was a member of the Black Forest Chapel. He worked as an arborist, a wildland firefighter, a videographer at Digital Equipment, owned his own business, Inman Brothers Removal and Recycling, and was a volunteer firefighter and board member, of the Crawford Fire Department.
A memorial service will be held Sept 7th at 2PM at the Mountain View Bible Church, 8733 3100 Rd, Lazear, CO 81420
Keep on the Sunny Side!
Jay, Dad, Grandpa & Papa
We will miss you!
Much Butterflies!
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019