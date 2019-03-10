Perez
JOHNNY PEREZ
July 3, 1956
February 26, 2019
Retired 1st Sergeant Johnny Perez died peacefully on Tuesday, February 26th in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 62.
Johnny Perez is survived by his mothers, Ana Alvarado and Joyce Gleasure of Philadelphia, PA; wife, Argentina Perez of Colorado Springs, CO; children, Johnny Perez Jr. and Joseph Perez; grandchildren, Larissa, Layla and Johnathan Perez; siblings, Ramon, Charlie, Orlando and Dahlia Perez of Philadelphia, PA.
Johnny Perez was born on July 3rd, 1956 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico to Isodoro Perez and Ana Alvarado. He graduated from High School in 1975 and enlisted in the United States Army. He married his loving wife Argentina Perez, in 1975. After moving to Colorado Springs, CO, Johnny Perez continued serving in the United States Army as an aviation engine mechanic and retired in the beautiful state of Colorado.
A funeral is scheduled for 10:30am on Tuesday, March 12th at Pikes Peak National Cemetery - 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80925, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Johnny Perez's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to:
gofundme.com/retired-1st-sergeant-johnny-perezfuneralmemorial.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019